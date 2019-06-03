PHOTOS: BTS FESTA 2019 Concept Photos Revealed!

1 읽는 중

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

It's here! It's time for BTS FESTA!

Have you found out the secret behind these photos???

For those who are unfamiliar with BTS FESTA, it's a festival celebrating BTS's debut date 13th of June which lasts around 2 weeks. They release exclusive photos, videos, and even songs they have written. Today, about 50 new photos were released on BTS's Facebook page under the name BTS FESTA Opening Ceremony, and it's already making ARMYs go wild!

This year, the photos' concept is a crossover between different stages of BTS. For example, V from Singularity meets JIMIN from Serendipity. As you can see in the photo below, the two are divided in the middle showing different backgrounds. V is surrounded by roses wearing a dark black outfit while JIMIN is surrounded by curtains, clouds, and balloons in a bed with yellow sheets.

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Here are the rest of the photos.

JIMIN from SerendipityX Suga from Agust D

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

SUGA from Agust DX RM from Persona

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook


RM from PersonaX J-HOPE from Daydream

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

J-HOPE from Daydream X JUNGKOOK from Euphoria

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

JUNGKOOK from Euphoria X JIN from Epiphany

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

JIN from Epiphany X V from Singularity

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

See what they did there? It's an endless circle of all 7 BTS members, showing their unique side of themselves. Which photo do you like the most?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

