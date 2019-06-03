PHOTOS: BTS FESTA 2019 Concept Photos Revealed!

It's here! It's time for BTS FESTA!

Have you found out the secret behind these photos???

For those who are unfamiliar with BTS FESTA, it's a festival celebrating BTS's debut date 13th of June which lasts around 2 weeks. They release exclusive photos, videos, and even songs they have written. Today, about 50 new photos were released on BTS's Facebook page under the name BTS FESTA Opening Ceremony, and it's already making ARMYs go wild!

This year, the photos' concept is a crossover between different stages of BTS. For example, V from Singularity meets JIMIN from Serendipity. As you can see in the photo below, the two are divided in the middle showing different backgrounds. V is surrounded by roses wearing a dark black outfit while JIMIN is surrounded by curtains, clouds, and balloons in a bed with yellow sheets.

Here are the rest of the photos.

JIMIN from SerendipityX Suga from Agust D



SUGA from Agust DX RM from Persona





RM from PersonaX J-HOPE from Daydream

J-HOPE from Daydream X JUNGKOOK from Euphoria



JUNGKOOK from Euphoria X JIN from Epiphany



JIN from Epiphany X V from Singularity



See what they did there? It's an endless circle of all 7 BTS members, showing their unique side of themselves. Which photo do you like the most?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

