BTS Breaks Down as ARMYs Surprise Them by Singing 'Young Forever' in Wembley Stadium

Screenshot from Youtube

Screenshot from Youtube

BTS's London concert in Wembley Stadium has ended yesterday with the biggest surprise from ARMYs.

I guarantee that you will tear up just by watching the video!

When BTS finished performing Mic Drop and stepped out of stage to prepare for the encore stage, ARMYs received a special mission from the staff. It said "Listen up, ARMY! We have a secret mission for you. Please join us in helping to surprise the BTS members at the show tonight."

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Their mission was simple: When the words "ARMY SING" appear on the screen, they had to sing the chorus of Young Forever as loud as they can.

Soon after, the words "ARMY SING" appeared on the screen with lyrics of Young Forever similar to a karaoke screen. There were also Romanization to help out international ARMYs in singing along Young Forever.

As soon as the music started, BTS turned around as if they were surprised by the music since Young Forever wasn't in the set list for the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour. They saw the screen and immediately knew what was happening.

J-Hope let out a single exclamation going "Wow!" and RM remarked "This is cheating" because of how touching the event was. The boys continued to look at each and every ARMYs in the crowd and then JUNGKOOK started to sing along with tears in his eyes. In fact, every member had tears in their eyes after the song ended.

Here is what the boys said after the special event from ARMYs.

J-HOPE: "I'm so emotional right now."
SUGA: "At first I thought something went wrong when Young Forever started. Young Forever always makes me emotional."
JUNGKOOK: "I wasn't going to cry today. This is why I can't help loving you guys ARMY"
JIMIN: "This song is a song that comforted me a lot. Thank you so much for singing for us and enjoying the song."
JIN: "I will never forget this moment. Thank you for making me feel alive and for making me so happy."
V: "We love London. We will come back next year. Thank you for giving this moment to us and I'll never forget."
RM: "Let's stay young forever together!"

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

