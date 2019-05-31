1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BREAKING: TXT Is Releasing Their Digital Single Today @ 6!!

중앙일보

입력

Image from Bighit

Image from Bighit

TXT is releasing their digital single, Our Summer (Acoustic Mix), today at 6!! So watch out on all the major music sites.

Our Summer (Acoustic Mix) by TXT is coming out Tonight and it's going to be epic!!

It’s going to be epic! This is only their second official release since their official debut album The Dream Chapter: STAR. Once again, it’s produced with The Futuristics, the world renowned artist, who previously worked with Halsey, Selena Gomez, and Camila Cabello.

The song talks about summer not as a bypassing season but as a symbolic time in your life when you can enjoy friendship and adventure.

Image from Bighit

Image from Bighit

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles: 
BTS With Beard! Did Anyone Ever Imagine This?

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT