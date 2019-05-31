BREAKING: TXT Is Releasing Their Digital Single Today @ 6!!

TXT is releasing their digital single, Our Summer (Acoustic Mix), today at 6!! So watch out on all the major music sites.

Our Summer (Acoustic Mix) by TXT is coming out Tonight and it's going to be epic!!

It’s going to be epic! This is only their second official release since their official debut album The Dream Chapter: STAR. Once again, it’s produced with The Futuristics, the world renowned artist, who previously worked with Halsey, Selena Gomez, and Camila Cabello.

The song talks about summer not as a bypassing season but as a symbolic time in your life when you can enjoy friendship and adventure.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong



