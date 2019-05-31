1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BREAKING: BTS JIN Becomes UNICEF Honors Club Member

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from UNICEF Korea Twitter @unicefkorea

Photo from UNICEF Korea Twitter @unicefkorea

UNICEF Korea announced that BTS JIN became a member of UNICEF Honors Club by donating more than 100 million won.

JIN donated more than 100 million won!

UNICEF Honors Club is a club for sponsors who donated an cumulative sum of 100 million won and some of the club members include Korean figure skater and UNICEF goodwill ambassador, Kim Yuna, Actors Won Bin, Lee Min-ho, Song Joong-ki, Lee Jong suk and more.

JIN has secretly been donating regularly since last year in May, but decided to reveal that he has become a member because he agreed that 'good influence should be shared for it to be spread'.

UNICEF Korea secretary general Lee Ki-chul said "We thank JIN for his meaningful donations as he is continues to inspire teenagers worldwide with his hopeful messages. We hope his donation becomes a chance to bring interest of many young people to participate as well."

Meanwhile BTS and their agency BigHit Entertainment started the LOVE MYSELF campaign with UNICEF since November 2017. It is a campaign to protect children and teenagers worldwide from violence together with the #ENDviolence campaign.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS Is Decorating The Main Page Of UN 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT