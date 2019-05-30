SLEEPY Reveals Behind Stories of How RM was Discovered

1 읽는 중

Photo from Twitter

Finding Genius, a Korean TV program that discovers young geniuses revealed the behind story of how RM was discovered.

"He was better than most adults."

The very first person to recognize RM's potential was none other than Korean rapper SLEEPY, who is better known for his appearances in various reality programs.

Sleepy recalled the time when he first met Kim Namjoon age 16.
"The winners from the tryout were gathered for the finals. RM was only in his 3rd grade of middle school back then but he was such a talented rapper that I asked for his contacts."

"He was of course very skilled at rapping, and he was simply a genius. To be honest I was actually motivated by him. He was better than most adults."

RM was not only a good rapper but also a great lyricist.

Sleepy revealed one of RM's lyrics that he wrote back in 2009 when he was only 16 years old.

"You can immediately catch what RM is trying to say by just looking at the lyrics. You can even say that these expressions suit someone my age (37 years old). He had an uncanny way of expressing himself. Expressions that cannot come from a middle school student."

That was when Sleepy decided to introduce RM to BigHit and therefore helping him become the superstar he is of today.

Can you imagine what RM would have been doing if Sleepy hadn't introduced him to BigHit? What the ARMYs might have been doing right now?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

