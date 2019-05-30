1 읽는 중

EXO Announces their 5th Solo Concert

Photo from EXO SM Town Website

'K-Pop King' EXO's 5th solo concert will be held in July for 6 days throughout 2 weeks.

It's a happy but sad day for EXO-Ls

Their concert EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration will be held in KSPO Dome, Seoul from 19th to 21st and 26th to 28th of July. They will show off powerful performances with their amazing vocals as they will perform side tracks from their 5th regular album DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO and the repackage album LOVE SHOT.

Tickets will be released in June 4th for fan club members and again in June 11th for regular buyers from Yes24.

Meanwhile, D.O will not be attending the event as he will be enlisting in July 1st.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

