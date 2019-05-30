1 읽는 중

Park Bo-Gum at the Hong Kong BTS Concert!!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Last night, members of BTS were met with a pleasant surprise after their Hong Kong concert.

Park Bo-Gum even bought the tickets himself! ARMY much?

Bangtan Bomb revealed Behind the scenes cenes of the Hong Kong concert on the 29th through Youtube, and this episode was made a little more special due to Park Bo-gum's surprise appearance. Park Bo-Gum is one of the most famous Korean actors, who is also popularly known to have built a heartwarming friendship with one of the BTS members, V.

After the concert, the BTS members heard the news that someone was waiting for them in the dressing room. When they curiously entered the room they found Park Bo-gum was waiting to congratulate them for yet another successful concert. He was even wearing a BT21 ‘kooky’ hairband to show his support as an ARMY. His white shirt and blue jeans made it seem like he was intentionally matching with the other BTS members.

As you can imagine, members were quite taken aback by his unexpected appearance. When J-hope asked V if he had known that Bo-Gum was coming since the two were known to have a close friendship, V said that Park Bo-gum didn’t even tell him before coming.

Turns out Park Bo-gum had a fan meeting in Hong kong the week before, but stayed for the BTS concert. When V asked “who did you ask the tickets for?”, Bo-Gum replied that he had gotten the tickets himself. As all ARMYs already know, BTS tickets are notoriously difficult and competitive to acquire. So Park Bo-gum not using any of his fame or status as a celebrity to get those BTS tickets shows his true dedication as a fan and as a friend.

Watch the full video below!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

