BREAKING: D.O to be Enlisted in July

EXO member D.O will be enlisted in July 1st as active duty soldier. He will be the second one from the group to join the military after XIUMIN, who started serving in the military in May 7th.

SM Entertainment announced "D.O had a full discussion with the members and his agency and decided to join the military to fulfill his duties".

D.O is 26 years old, born in 1993. According to Korean law, one can postpone one's enlistment until the age of 28, in D.O's case, until 2021. However he decided to leave early which was brought to many people's attention.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

