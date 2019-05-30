BTS Is Decorating The Main Page Of UN

1 읽는 중

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS is currently decorating the main page of the UN. A short clip of BTS working with Generation Unlimited and UNICEF is plastered on the front and center of the UN website, to spread the message of hope. It's quite fitting that they are advocating for non-violence and peace as one of the faces of the UN, as the 7 members of BTS built their entire careers by spreading hope and love through their music. UN posted the video under "worth watching."
And "worth watching," it is because you can also be the beneficiary of the humanitarian and positive message BTS is intending to send.

Take a look at the beautiful speech given by RM, Jimin, and J-Hope

This is what the BTS members say in the video:

RM: It’s an incredible honor to be invited to an occasion of such significance for today’s young generation. We are here today for the UN Generation Unlimited representing and speaking on behalf of young people. It’s an important issue our Love Yourself Campaign. We hope the Love Yourself campaign can help children and young people who are exposed to any form of violence. We hope that everything we do could be a little help even if it’s so little, we just want to make you feel better. That’s all we want. so more than anything

Jimin: I’m reminded of what RM has told me in the past. If through us, someone could be made a little bit happier, that’s what motivates us to take action.

J-Hope: We want to give hope

In the end, they didn’t forget to include a shoutout to the ARMYs saying,
“ARMY We love you”

Watch the full video down below and don't forget to visit the UN homepage to show your support by clicking here!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

