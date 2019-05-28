VT Cosmetics Is Coming Up With A New Line of BTS Perfume!!

VT Cosmetics is collaborating with BTS to release a new line of 7 eau de toilettes. The perfume line is created by L’Atelier des subtils of VT cosmetics and can be directly translated to ‘Studio of Subtlety’ in English. The name is quite fitting in that the brand tries to subtly encompass each of the BTS member’s unique atmosphere and personality into each scent. For example, reviewers thought J-Hope’s scent ‘Eau de Citrus’ smelled like a refreshing tangerine peel, kin to J-Hope’s invigorating and zesty personality.

The quality of each perfume is guaranteed as VT cosmetics is working directly with Frederic Burtin, the founder of EXPERIS and the top perfumer who previously worked for brands like Dior, Fresh, and Guerlain of the LVMH group. Sales will be available starting from the upcoming 30th. Oh and another thing ARMYs definitely can look forward to: the perfume comes with a one-of-a-kind photo card of BTS members, exclusive to those who have purchased the product.

Here are some of the member’s scent. Do you think the scent is well fitting to the members?

