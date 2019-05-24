PRISTIN Is Disbanding 2 Years After Their Debut

Girl group PRISTIN is officially disbanding and some members terminated their contract with Pledis Entertainment, which is also the agency of boy groups SEVENTEEN and NU'EST. 7 members out of 10 made their appearance in the first season of Produce 101, and two (Kyulkyung, Nayoung) even debuted from the program as I.O.I. They won rookie awards in their first year of debut in Mnet Asian Music Awards and Seoul Music Awards.

Pristin's last comeback was in 2017

Fans are in shock since they have long protested against Pledis for the overly belated comeback of PRISTIN. Their most recent comeback was in May 2018 as a unit group called PRISTIN V consisting of 5 members. They haven't had a comeback as a whole group over 2 years. Meanwhile, member KYLA stopped her career in October 2017 because of health reasons and member SIYEON was rumored to leave PRISTIN October 2018.

Fans kept criticizing the agency for neglecting the group for so long and even ignoring the fans' event on PRISITN's 2nd anniversary of debut. Pledis Entertainment's abrupt notification on the disbanding of PRISTIN is still aggravating many fans because of their poor management.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

