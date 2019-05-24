1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Producer of BTS Song 'Euphoria' Revealed JUNGKOOK'S Pure Voice

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter @kooktamin_jk

Photo from Twitter @kooktamin_jk

Full Sail University released a documentary of one of its alumni, DJ Swivel, producing the sensational BTS song, Euphoria, on their Youtube account on May 21st. Euphoria is one of the songs in the 2018 Love Yourself: Answer album, and it's Jungkook's solo ballad. In this documentary while DJ Swivel goes in depth about the process of producing Euphoria, he reveals Jungkook's singing voice without any intrumental music in the background, and let me tell you, it is beyond euphoric.

Jungkook's voice is euphoria itself

You can listen to it here and see the full documentary in the Youtube link below!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles:
VIXX RAVI Ends Contract With Agency and to Establish Independent Label

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT