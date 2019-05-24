1 읽는 중

VIXX RAVI Ends Contract With Agency and to Establish Independent Label

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Jellyfish Entertainment

VIXX's agency Jellyfish Entertainment released an announcement saying that RAVI's contract has officially expired.

STARLIGHTS will support all of the members' decisions no matter what!

VIXX, a sextet boy group with members RAVI, KEN, LEO, HONGBIN, N and HYUK is moving on to their second phase as VIXX as 4 of the members (KEN, LEO, HONGBIN, HYUK) have renewed their contract to continue their career as VIXX while RAVI decided to part ways in order to pursue his own musical style by founding an independent label. N on the other hand is currently serving in the military, and will discuss on the renewal of the contract once he finishes his service.

Photo from Jellyfish Entertainment

This doesn't necessarily mean that fans won't be able to see RAVI as a member of VIXX anymore. He will still be a part of VIXX during their comeback season.

Jellyfish wrote, "RAVI had a thorough discussion with his agency and the members who he worked together for 7 long years and he decided to start a new label to do his own music, and will keep cooperating with Jellyfish and the members. This was all able thanks to the loving support from loyal fans and the rest of the members' consent."

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

