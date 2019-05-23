Produce X 101 A Class Trainees to Perform "XI_MA" in M Countdown

1 읽는 중

Photo from Twitter @MnetMcountdown

Photo from Twitter @MnetMcountdown

Today at M Countdown, the trainees from Produce X 101 will show off their stage performance of XI_MA.

Check out the performance today at 6PM!

Produce X 101 is an audition survival program where 101 trainees have to compete each other on their way to stardom. Only 11 out of 101 trainees will be given the chance to debut as the next IOI, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE, former groups that debuted from the same program.

There are 6 classes divided by the skills of the trainees which are A, B, C, D, F, and X, and 15 trainees from class A will stand on the glorious stage of M Countdown to perform the official Produce X 101 song XI_MA.

Photo from Twitter @MnetMcountdown

Photo from Twitter @MnetMcountdown

As the fate of the trainees heavily lies in the hands of "national producers", this will be a huge opportunity for class A to engrave themselves in the viewer's memory.

M Countdown will be aired at 6PM KST(Korean Standard Time).

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

