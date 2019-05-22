1 읽는 중

Why EXO BAEKHYUN Started His Youtube Channel

Photo from Twitter @bh506ing

Baekhyun took everyone by surprise when he posted his first vlog without any prior notice. Even though only 5 days have passed since his notable vlog, he's already surpassing 1 million and a 100 thousand subscribers. He confesses his true reason for starting his Youtube channel during his Insta Live.

Spoiler alert: it's for his fans!!

Here's his reason for starting Youtube:

“I know you’re all tired of waiting. I can’t fathom how everybody feels, but I know that waiting can be difficult. Whenever I look at the fans underneath the stage, I always feel grateful. I hope you can cheer up and feel happy by watching us. I want to be of more help. And that’s why I started Youtube."

He wasn't wrong. Many fans were getting impatient for EXO's comeback and now they are all grateful that Baekhyun is reciprocating the fans' love by vlogging. He just posted his second vlog! Check it out!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

