KCON JAPAN 2019 Begins Today!

The 5th KCON JAPAN is to be held starting from today May 17th and ends on May 19th in Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, Japan.

Click on the article to find the link of the Red Carpet Live broadcast!

KCON is one of the biggest K-Culture conventions there is and the scale is getting bigger and bigger. You can enjoy various contents such as K-Beauty, K-Fashion, K-Food, K-Drama, and of course K-Pop.

The following artists are this year's lineup for KCON JAPAN which includes TWICE, MONSTA X, NU'EST, CHUNGHA, IZ*ONE etc, 29 teams in total.

The live broadcast of the stage performance is only available through a paid service, but you can see it for free on May 30th, 6PM at M Countdown. Also, the Red Carpet Live will be broadcasted everyday at 5:20 PM until 6:00 PM JST through this link, so don't miss out!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

