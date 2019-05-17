1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

KCON JAPAN 2019 Begins Today!

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Mnet Twitter

Photo from Mnet Twitter

The 5th KCON JAPAN is to be held starting from today May 17th and ends on May 19th in Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, Japan.

Click on the article to find the link of the Red Carpet Live broadcast!

KCON is one of the biggest K-Culture conventions there is and the scale is getting bigger and bigger. You can enjoy various contents such as K-Beauty, K-Fashion, K-Food, K-Drama, and of course K-Pop.

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

The following artists are this year's lineup for KCON JAPAN which includes TWICE, MONSTA X, NU'EST, CHUNGHA, IZ*ONE etc, 29 teams in total.

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

The live broadcast of the stage performance is only available through a paid service, but you can see it for free on May 30th, 6PM at M Countdown. Also, the Red Carpet Live will be broadcasted everyday at 5:20 PM until 6:00 PM JST through this link, so don't miss out!

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
TOP 3 BEST Looking K-pop Stars According to K-pop Idols Themselves!

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT