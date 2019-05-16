1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Performing On The Same Stage As The Beatles 50 Years Later!!

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

 BTS just made another appearance in one of the most beloved US late night shows, CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert!

Did you see BTS on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert?

Their late night show appearance was made more remarkable because these 7 heartthrobs performed at the Ed Sullivan theatre, a rather iconic stage of music history. This venue is famously known for the Beatles making their first US' television debut and exactly 55 years, 3 months, and 6 days later, BTS is performing on it. BTS is repeatedly being mentioned in the same breath as the Beatles. They're both boy bands from foreign lands that made it big in the US, and they both have a record of ranking #1 on Billboard 200 with three albums all within a year's time. Now BTS can add performing on the

Here's the preview for their late night show appearance!

You can watch the full performance on here and Keep an eye out! We're going to post more about how BTS did with Stephen Colbert!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles:
BTS listed as Top 10 in the Billboard 200 for 4 Weeks Straight!

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT