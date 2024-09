The new BTS album is now 4 weeks into being one of the Top 10 albums in the Billboard 200.

MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA now made its way up to 8th place on this esteemed music chart and who knows how higher it can go?

This is a unprecedented groundbreaking new record even for BTS.

A Groundbreaking New Record for BTS!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com