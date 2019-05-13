BigHit Entertainment Hostng Global Auditions!

BigHit announced through their official social media account that they are looking for new talents to lead the future of the entertainment industry. They are going to be hosting 2019 Bighit global auditions starting from the 18th.

Do you want to become the next BTS?

The auditions are going to start on the 18th and tour around 8 different cities around the world, to find hidden talents in North American and Asian continents. The auditions will start in New York on May 18th; Toronto, Canada on the 25th of the same month; Beijing, China on July 6th; Shanghai on 7th; Taiwan on 13th; Sidney on 27th; Bangkok, Thailand on October 5th; and Hong Kong on 13th of the same month.

The auditions will be held to all men born after 1999. So if you meet this basic requirement and have a talent in one of the five categories, vocals, rap, dance, acting or modeling, consider to apply!

Who knows? Maybe you might be the next BTS.

Registration will be at the site on the day of the auditions from midday to 1:30 pm

Get more details at their official audition website here!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



