Pre-registration for 'BTS World' Open Now!

Photo from BTS World website

Pre-registration is open now!

Wonder what it would be like to become their manager!

BTS World, a mobile game based on the story of the seven members of BTS started its pre-registration on May 10th.  But the official release date is yet to be revealed.

Not only does this game provide exclusive photos and video clips of BTS, but also includes BTS's very own original soundtracks!

It is a storytelling game where you can interact with the characters, featuring the members of BTS, in the game. This special feature incited much anticipation among fans. It seems to be a story where you get to be BTS's manager, helping them start from scratch and debut successfully in the competitive entertainment industry.

You can check out more information from the official BTS World website, and even get a sneak peak of the content which will soon be revealed. You can even find out who the most compatible member is through a mini game.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

It's OFFICIAL! BTS is Collaborating with KHALID!

