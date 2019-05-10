1 읽는 중

It's OFFICIAL! BTS is Collaborating with KHALID!

Image from Twitter @Jeff_Benjamin

Image from Twitter @Jeff_Benjamin

It’s Official!!! BTS is doing a new collab with Khalid!

STAY TUNED!! BTS AND KHALID! IT'S HAPPENING

They just confirmed it in an interview with 1027KIISFM LA! During the interview, when the interviewer Jojo Wright asked "what are some future collabs you are hoping to do?" RM just gave the best answer and announced that BTS is doing a collab with Khalid in the near future.

"I have to mention Khalid. Our friend. It’s really happening. so please stay tuned for our Khalid collaborations." RM said.

This collaboration is especially more special since fans have been impatiently for this to happen since 2017! Turns out, Khalid mentioned his hopes to collaborate with BTS for a song in his AMAs Interview with Billboard.

image from screenshot

image from screenshot

When the interviewer asked who are some of the artists that he was hoping to work with in the future, here's what Khalid said,
"BTS! Dude, they're awesome! they're so talented like the world does not understand, the world is not ready. They're awesome"

When the interview pressed on, asking,

"Did you put it in their ear already? That you want to work together?"

Khalid answered, "Not yet, but I will!"

"By the end of this night?" the interviewer asked.

"I will. I'll put it in their ear that we need to work together" Khalid replied, leaving many fans anticipating for what new amazing music two artists are going to come up with.

And it seems like he kept to his word, because it's finally happening!

BTS also mentioned their hopes to do a collaboration with Coldplay, chainsmokers, and Becky G, among many others. Who's to say these aren't going to happen? BTS dreams seem to come true so far! So can we many hope for the best with these artists as well?

Listen to the full interview with 1027KIISFM here!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

