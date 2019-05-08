1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK Killing IT Overseas!

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Image from Instagram

Image from Instagram

 Blackpink is on a winning streak as a string of international success is following this new sensational girl group. After their triumphant stage in Newark, especially made noteworthy by the first joint stage with Dua Lipa, they once again managed to perform another show-stopping stage in the Infinite Energy Center on the 5th in Atlanta, U.S. The stadium was full of foreign fans but the words they were all singing along in were Korean. How the North American fans, who came from multitudinous backgrounds and cultures, all knew Blackpink’s Korean song lyrics by heart is just astounding. But this is only a glimpse of Blackpink’s growing international popularity.

'Kill This Love' reaches 300 Million Views on Youtube!

While Blackpink was killing it on the North American stage, their success was ever more growing in the social media platform. On the 6th, they were winners of the ‘Shorty Awards’ in the New York Global Social Media Awards, surpassing Post Malone and Harry Styles. Their names has also been in the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, and the UK official charts for 3,4 weeks now. Not to mention, the music video of Kill this love have hit 300 million views, with the word of their successful North American tour traveling fast. Their upward trajectory to international fame seems to be unswerving at the moment.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

