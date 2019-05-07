BigHit Officially Announces to Change TXT's Fan Club Name

BigHit officially gave an apology regarding the mishap that happened in choosing the name for TXT's official fan club which overlapped with Girls Generation member Tiffany's fandom.

BigHit said, "After TOMORROW X TOGETHER's official fan club name was announced on April 25th, it has come to our attention that the name is currently being used by the fandom and fan club of other artists. We apologize to all the patient fans and anyone that might've been offended by the announcement."

On April 25th, BigHit announced that they and the members of TXT decided on 'Young One' to be TXT's fan club name. However, Tiffany from Girls Generation also decided on the same name for her fandom, and even announced it herself during her tour in the U.S.

TXT will revise their fan club name by fans' submission which will be accepted until May 12th.

