Dior Director KIM JONES Revealed BTS's World Tour Stage Costumes Design!

Kim Jones, the renowned English fashion designer and the creative director of Dior Homme, is participating in designing the stage costumes for BTS.

Check out their future outfits!

According to Dior, BTS and Kim Jones met early this year. Upon meeting BTS for the first time, Kim Jones was immediately taken by them. “They are really great guys and also super into fashion. Everyone I know is kind of crazy about them!” he said.

After their encounter, Dior has prepared 7 different costumes for each member. The designs are inspired by the Free Fall Men’s collection. The line includes bomber jackets, cargo pants, Hajime Sorayama shirts, items that value modern and futuristic practicality above all else. The collection will later be revealed in the upcoming BTS Tour, starting from the 4th, ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF.’

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com