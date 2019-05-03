TWICE’s Candy Pop MV Just hit a 100 million views!

While BTS and Blackpink are stealing the show in the North American music scene, TWICE is reaping fame at a country closer to home: Japan. The title track of the Twice’s 2nd single album in Japan, ‘Candy Pop,’ just hit 100 million views on youtube.

Is TWICE surpassing Girls' Generation?

This is the second time a Korean musician’s Japanese release reached a view count of 100 million. The first was SNSD(Girls’ Generations)’s MR.TAXI. Unlike the sexy and charismatic charm SNSD displayed in their MV, TWICE displays their fresh and bubbly side in their Candy Pop MV. The MV is a unique amalgamation of reality and imagination as it repeatedly alternates from the real word to anime. where the TWICE members are characters of an animation brought to real life to bolster the confidence of a lonely little girl.

TWICE’s success isn’t a stranger at home either. According to Forbes, Fancy, which is the title track of TWICE’s 7th mini album ‘Fancy You’ and released on April 22nd, hit 42.1 million views within the first 24 hours of its official reveal. Also TWICE became the first K-pop girl group ever to sell out over 150,000 copies of their album just within the first week of its release. They now have a record of a grand total 61.3 million album sales in Korea and Japan. This is quite impressive considering that it has only been three and a half years since they first step foot as fresh rookies in the industry.

With the avid support Twice has in East Asia, they are now looking to step foot in the Western music field as they are scheduled to perform in 9 different cities in the upcoming 'TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 ‘TWICELIGHTS.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com