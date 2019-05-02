1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK and DUA LIPA's First Joint Stage @Newark!

중앙일보

입력

Image from Instagram @dualipa

Image from Instagram @dualipa

Fans went wild at Blackpink and Dua Lipa’s first joint stage on May 1st at the ‘BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA] New Jersey Newark.’

Did Dua Lipa miss the Billboard event for Blackpink?

Fans at the Newark concert were exceptionally lucky to witness this never-before-seen stage with the British pop star Dua Lipa and the K-pop quartet Blackpink. BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa collaborated for the song ‘Kiss & Makeup’ way back in October, but their performing on the stage was a rare scene. Until last night, that is. Dua Lipa’s surprise appearance threw fans into a hectic frenzy.

After the show, Dua Lipa didn’t forget to show her unwavering support for Blackpink through twitter.

 The BLINKs, Blackpink’s fans, were exceptionally touched as word got around that Dua Lipa missed the Billboard event just to perform on Blackpink’s stage.

As to testify for the great chemistry these girls have for each other, the song ‘Kiss & Makeup’ reaped outstanding international success, as it ranked no. 1 in the itunes charts in 21 countries, 93rd on the Billboard Hot 100, and 36th on the UK official charts.

Hopefully we see more of these girls reenacting this great synergy on stage!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT