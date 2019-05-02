BREAKING: BTS wins the Billboard Top Duo / Group Award & Top Social Artist Award

What a glorious day for BTS. They continue to write new history on the BBMAs carpet. This year, BTS won the Top Social Artist Award and the Top Duo/Group Award at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards(BBMAs) on May 2nd at the Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Check out their acceptance speech!

This is BTS’s third consecutive time winning the Top Social Artist Award. Their award is especially more gratifying because they were only two award winners since they first gave out awards for Top Social Artists in 2011: Justin Bieber and BTS. The Top Social Artist award is one of the two categories that takes the fan votes into account, and also takes album sales, streaming count, and social scores into consideration. BTS standing at the top of all these categories among globally distinguished artists like Ariana Grande and Louis Tomlinson for three years in a row is a testament to their immeasurable influence and popularity.

The CEO of Billboard Korea, Kim Jin Hee, commented that they were the first K-pop to be nominated for the Top Social Award after Psy in 2013, and definitely the first Korean artist to receive this award 3 years in a row. Their receiving this award for three years in a row is a brilliant achievement and stands as a landmark in K-pop history.’

Now, BTS can also add the Top Duo/Group award to their already glorious plaque of achievements.

Upon receiving this award, RM, the leader of BTS, did not forget to express his gratitude to BTS’s dedicated front line supporters: the ARMY. In his acceptance speech, he quoted, “Thank you Army! Still can’t believe we’re here on this stage with so many great ARMYs. Oh my god. this was only possible because of the little things we shared together. the BTS and army power right? We’re still the same boys from 6 years ago, we still have the same dreams, we still have the same future, we still have the same thoughts, so let’s keep dreaming the best dreams together. Thank you I love you all”

V also commented, “Every moment is a precious memory, we’re so happy that we can be a part of this with our fans.” in an interview with E! at the BBMAs red carpet.

How they manage to stay humble and thankful for the love of their fans throughout this whole historic process seems to be their greatest accomplishment yet.

Congratulations BTS!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com