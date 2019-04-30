1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Halsey Gives Out Friendship Bracelets for BTS

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Halsey showed off their beautiful uploaded an Instagram story of her wearing a friendship bracelet saying that she "finally got to give these to everyone". She also wrote 우정, which means 'friendship' in Korean. Soon after, BTS also tweeted a video of a member wearing the bracelet (which is assumed to be J-Hope) on Twitter thanking Halsey for the sweet gift.

Now I want one too!

Halsey and BTS will perform their song Boy With Luv together for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1st.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
International ARMYs Visit Gwangju National Cemetery Because of BTS J-HOPE's Lyrics 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT