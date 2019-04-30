Halsey Gives Out Friendship Bracelets for BTS

Halsey showed off their beautiful uploaded an Instagram story of her wearing a friendship bracelet saying that she "finally got to give these to everyone". She also wrote 우정, which means 'friendship' in Korean. Soon after, BTS also tweeted a video of a member wearing the bracelet (which is assumed to be J-Hope) on Twitter thanking Halsey for the sweet gift.

Now I want one too!

Halsey and BTS will perform their song Boy With Luv together for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1st.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

