1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

NU’EST’s Debut Song ‘Face’ MV Hits 100 Million Views

중앙일보

입력

Photo from NU&#39;EST Twitter

Photo from NU&#39;EST Twitter

With K-pop growing faster than ever, many music videos on Youtube are gaining views and hitting 100 million views isn’t that difficult any more. But when it comes to music videos of their debut songs, it’s not that easy.

Congratulations NU'EST!

Until yesterday, only 5 groups have gained 100 million views on their debut M/V which are BLACKPINK, (G)I-DLE, TWICE, ITZY, and WANNA ONE. By today boy group NU’EST also made it into the list with their debut song Face.

What’s special about their achievement is that they are not a rookie group, but it has been over 7 years since they made their debut which was in March 2012.

NU’EST wasn’t exactly the most popular group when they first debuted. But after making their appearance in Produce 101 Season 2 people realized their struggles and hardships and now NU’EST became one of the top K-pop boy groups.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

NU’EST is coming back today, April 29, which will be their first comeback as a whole in 3 years. MINHYUN had been one of the members in Wanna One, and the rest of the members JR, ARON, BAEKHO and REN has continued their career as NU’EST W.

Photo from NU&#39;EST Twitter

Photo from NU&#39;EST Twitter

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
Exo's Teaser for Their New Photo Book Just Revealed

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT