1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

RM Succeeds in Signing Up for Music Show Pre-recording

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

You would probably already know that signing up for music shows is one of the most difficult and competitive events in the K-pop field. It’s free and you get to see your bias right up front, so it is any K-pop lovers’ dream to go to music show pre-recordings.

What can't RM do?

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

However, only a few hundred people are allowed in so these events are chosen by a first come, first served basis. You need to click at the exact time the server is being opened, not a second too early or a second too late.

RM has proudly tweeted that he succeeded in signing up for their pre-recording of Show! Music Core, placing 371st out of 500.

He wrote “Everyone, I did it. Congratulations No. 501. You are now No. 500”, since he wouldn’t be among the audience, but on the stage.

His trial and error of trying to sign up is all shown in a recent Bangtan Bomb video.

Fans were quick to find out that No.501 was actually a proxy buyer, who signs up for events such as pre-recording, concerts etc with a small fee. This is considered cheating and illegal, so devoted ARMYs reported this to BigHit requiring that No.502 is the rightful one to go to the pre-recording.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
How to Join K-pop Fan Cafes

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT