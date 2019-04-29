RM Succeeds in Signing Up for Music Show Pre-recording

You would probably already know that signing up for music shows is one of the most difficult and competitive events in the K-pop field. It’s free and you get to see your bias right up front, so it is any K-pop lovers’ dream to go to music show pre-recordings.

What can't RM do?

However, only a few hundred people are allowed in so these events are chosen by a first come, first served basis. You need to click at the exact time the server is being opened, not a second too early or a second too late.

RM has proudly tweeted that he succeeded in signing up for their pre-recording of Show! Music Core, placing 371st out of 500.

He wrote “Everyone, I did it. Congratulations No. 501. You are now No. 500”, since he wouldn’t be among the audience, but on the stage.

His trial and error of trying to sign up is all shown in a recent Bangtan Bomb video.

Fans were quick to find out that No.501 was actually a proxy buyer, who signs up for events such as pre-recording, concerts etc with a small fee. This is considered cheating and illegal, so devoted ARMYs reported this to BigHit requiring that No.502 is the rightful one to go to the pre-recording.

