1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Jimin Didn’t Realize BigHit was Taking Their First Group Photo

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BigHit is a relatively small company consisting of only 3 artists which are Lee Hyun from former ballad group 8eight, BTS, and rookie boy group TXT. Right now, BTS and TXT are both appearing on music programs for their songs Boy With Luv and Cat & Dog respectively.

Sleep tight, Jimin

Lee Hyun decided to visit his ‘hoobaes’ for old memory sake and because he wanted to gather up once in a while. He uploaded a group photo of him, BTS, and TXT all sitting in the waiting room of Show! Music Core.

But it seems like one of them wasn’t even aware of the fact that they were taking a group photo. JIMIN, leaning on Lee Hyun’s shoulder, is in a deep sleep.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

JIMIN tweeted “Hyung, why don’t I remember this at all? Guys(referring to TXT) when did you guys come by?”.

Soon after the photo was posted, fans had a lively discussion about the situation. Was JIMIN pretending to be asleep? How did they take the photo without JIMIN’s notice? Were they keeping their voices down? After taking the photo did all the other members tiptoe their way out?

There were millions of questions left unanswered, and then JIMIN himself addressed the funny situation later in a fan sign event.

He said “Hyun hyung came today, and I remember seeing his face.” A fan asked “Were you sleeping?” and JIMIN replied “Yes, so much. I didn’t even see our kids (TXT) coming.” SUGA added “You were sleeping so deeply I was surprised. How could you not wake up when it was so noisy in there?”, confirming that JIMIN was really sleeping.

Just imagine JIMIN sitting there sleeping while everyone else is getting ready to take a picture, and no one waking him up! If this isn't cuteness overload I don't know what is. To see more of our latest K-pop news, click on the link below!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
TXT Just Released The Music Video for Cat & Dog!

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT