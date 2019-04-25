How to Join K-pop Fan Cafes

1 읽는 중

It's tough being a K-pop fan.
You want to go to all these different events but it's hard to figure out where you have to go to sign up. Most K-pop events such as fan sign events, fan meetings and concerts are all done through fan cafes. Fan cafes are one of the first places to notice a new event and where you can sign up. Without becoming a member, it's pretty tough to even get seats.

Simply follow these few steps!

So here we have a step by step introduction on how to join a fan cafes!

If you found this information helpful or if you have any questions, please leave a comment in our Facebook page by clicking here!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

