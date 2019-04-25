1 읽는 중

V's Top 3 Moments from The Fact Music Award

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

V made the internet go wild yesterday during The Fact Music Awards. Here we have the top 3 moments of V from the awards that made fans go ‘Awwww’.

I can't choose which is better! Blue or Black?

1. His new hairdo

Say goodbye to his bright blue hair and hello to his new sleek, black hair! We will indeed miss that anime-like neon blue hair, but man V can sure pull off any color!

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

In fact, his black hair went trending on Twitter!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

2. His sweet smile toward ARMYs

Many fans already know how cute and sweet V can be. But for some people who have never seen V before might notice that V has a RBF(Resting B**ch Face).

In the GIF above, it starts with V’s blank expression. As soon as he notices ARMYs his face breaks into the cutest, brightest smile!

3. How he found the camera when no one else did

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The camera filming all the K-pop artists is places very far from them. But genius idol V somehow figured out where the camera is, which helped many ARMYs make cute GIFs!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

What was your favorite moment from yesterday's award? Let us know in the comments!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

