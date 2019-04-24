Park Yoo-chun's Drug Test Came Back As Positive

On the 23rd, the national Forensic service reported the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Agency that Park Yoo-chun’s drug test came out as positive. Park Yoo-chun is a former member of TVXQ who came a long way from his distinguished idol career to becoming the center of scandals and legal accusations. Even before this unfortunate incident, he was previously indicted for accusations of sexual assault from multiple women. Although he managed to escape his way out of the allegations without any legal charges, he seems to be in a deadlock for this case.

Everything that has transpired regarding Park Yoo-chun's drug allegations

Up until the positive results of the drug test, Park consistently asserted his innocence.

The case rose above surface when Hwang Hana, Park Yoo-chun’s ex-girlfriend, claimed that they used to shoot meth together. In her testimony, she claimed “I have been completely sober for about 3 years, but I started doing drugs again at Park Yoo-chun’s request. He would even inject the drugs into me when I was asleep.”

With this shocking testimony in mind, the police force started to look for substantial evidence that could back her claim. It was during this investigation that Park Yoo-chun asked for a press conference himself and stood in front of reporters to defend his innocence. His call for a press conference was quite unexpected as the police force was under preliminary investigation and thus his identity was not yet revealed to the public. But his willingness to stand in front of the reporters before any more accusations worked in his favor and his claim to innocence.

It was during this press conference that Park stated, “I could never even imagine doing drugs. Such a careless act would turn all of my past accomplishments and effort to dust. I came here out of desperation because if I am charged, it wouldn’t be just about ceasing all activities as a celebrity and retiring from the entertainment industry. It would be about everything in my life being denied.” He also added “I knew Hwang Hana was taking medication for her depression and sleep deprivation but I don’t have anything to do with this. She never told me that she previously did drugs.”

His press conference was enough to buy the public’s sympathy. Many fans thought that he wouldn’t have called for a press conference himself if he wasn’t innocent. Many fans claimed that they would pray for his innocence to be proved and that they stand by him through his whole process.

However, his following actions brought more doubt than support. First, he frequently dyed his hair and shaved off all of his body hair. This act can be regarded as a destruction of evidence, and many who wish to evade drug charges have shown similar pattern of behavior before. His lawyer, however, refuted the destruction of evidence and claimed that he regularly shaved since he became a renowned celebrity.

Another suspicious moment arose during his investigation. He had records of sending money to someone’s account by Hwang Hana’s request, and shortly after the transaction he would return home with a newly acquired, unidentifiable object.” He defended himself in his testimony that he had no idea the money transaction was with a drug dealer and that the object he received was drugs. Also, when MBC, a Korean broadcasting station, reported that Park Yoo-chun had several questionable needle marks on the back of his hand, he immediately sued the network and claimed that he hurt his hand months ago in a completely non-drug-related incident. He fiercely rebutted every single suspicion that arose.

But with the undeniable drug tests coming back as positive, all his efforts to prove his innocence became futile. Fans were disappointed. Even his most ardent supporters at the DC inside Park Yoo-chun gallery officially stated “Park Yoo-chun has once again hurt fans in irreparable ways. It has come to a point where we can no longer support him, so we ask his affiliation with C-jes entertainment to be terminated.”

Now the police force has accumulated enough information for ask for Park Yoo-chun’s preliminary arrest warrant.

