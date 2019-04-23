1 읽는 중

TWICE Sweeping National Music Charts With Their New Song 'FANCY'

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

The K-pop girl group TWICE is sweeping the charts with their new song FANCY. FANCY is the title track of their 7th mini album FANCY YOU, which was released on April 22nd. Not even a day has passed since its official release but it is already dominating Korean music charts. As of April 23rd, it is currently ranking no.1 in 6 prominent music charts of Genie, Bugs, Navermusic, Mnet, Soribada, and Ollehmusic. And it's not even noon. It was no. 1 in the biggest Melon music chart yesterday afternoon until BTS’s Boy with Luv usurped its place.

It's an intense fight with BTS's 'Boy With Luv'

This album has been keeping fans waiting for little over four months, since their last album The year of Yes was released last December. Seems like the impatient wait to see the TWICE angels on stage again was worth it. This album did not disappoint. It has contains 6 songs, including 'STUCK IN MY HEAD,' 'GIRLS LIKE US,' 'HOT,’ 'TURN IT UP,' and 'STRAWBERRY.’ This album is even more special as the members Jihyo, Momo, and Sana also participated in the creative process of with producing tracks of the album.

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

