TXT Is Going To Perform Alongside The Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and Many More!

It’s official! Group TXT is scheduled to perform on America’s famous annual music concert, Wango Tango.

The Wango Tango is an annual music concert series hosted by iHeartRadio in venues in South California. This year, the day-long music festival is scheduled to open on June 1st in Dignity Health Sports Park.

On April 22nd, America’s biggest radio station iHeartRadio announced the official lineup of 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango. The first official lineup includes the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke, among other renowned artists. Securing a spot to perform in one of the most remarkable annual music festivals and performing alongside globally acclaimed artists is quite an impressive feat. It's even more impressive because it's only been two months since TXT debuted.

TXT does not plan to be idle until the upcoming festival. They are opening their show 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER SHOWCASE: STAR in US’ in New York this may and are planned to perform in 6 different North American cities. Despite this being their first showcase overseas, all the tickets are sold out.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com