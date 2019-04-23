1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TXT Is Going To Perform Alongside The Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and Many More!

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

It’s official! Group TXT is scheduled to perform on America’s famous annual music concert, Wango Tango.

It's Official! They are performing in the Wango Tango Music Festival

The Wango Tango is an annual music concert series hosted by iHeartRadio in venues in South California. This year, the day-long music festival is scheduled to open on June 1st in Dignity Health Sports Park.

On April 22nd, America’s biggest radio station iHeartRadio announced the official lineup of 2019 iHeartRadio Wango Tango. The first official lineup includes the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke, among other renowned artists. Securing a spot to perform in one of the most remarkable annual music festivals and performing alongside globally acclaimed artists is quite an impressive feat. It's even more impressive because it's only been two months since TXT debuted.

TXT does not plan to be idle until the upcoming festival. They are opening their show 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER SHOWCASE: STAR in US’ in New York this may and are planned to perform in 6 different North American cities. Despite this being their first showcase overseas, all the tickets are sold out.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT