사회

BTS Beats BEATLES' Record in Reaching No.1 in the Billboard 200 Chart

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment, VoomVoom

Photo from BigHit Entertainment, VoomVoom

BTS has made its third album to hit No.1 in the Billboard charts in less than a year.

Well done guys!!

April 21st, BTS has earned their third No.1 title in the main album chart of Billboard. Their latest album released on April 12, Map of the Soul: Persona earned first place.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment


Billboard said “Some acts take years to accumulate three No. 1 albums, but for BTS, the group needed just under 11 months, starting with its first No. 1, Love Yourself: Tear, continuing through its second No. 1, Love Yourself: Answer, and now with Persona.”, and that the last group to collect three No. 1s at a faster pace than BTS was the Monkees in 1967, when three of their albums reached No. 1 in just nine months and three weeks.

It took less than 11 months for BTS to reach No.1 with three of their albums in Billboard 200 chart, beating Beatles’ record of 11 months and 1 week.

Photo from Billboard website

Photo from Billboard website

Billboard further explained that Persona’s first-week units were 230,000 copies in total, in which 196,000 were in album sales, 8,000 in TEA units, and 26,000 in SEA units.

One notable achievement of BTS is that their album is the fourth mostly non-English album at No. 1 in the past year, three of which is their own and the other being Andrea Bocelli’s mostly all-Italian-language album Si.

The newest chart of April 27th with BTS’s Map of the Soul: Persona leading No.1 will officially be published on the Billboard website on April 23rd.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

