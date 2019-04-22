1 읽는 중

How BTS JIN Reacted When a Fan Said He was Her Bias

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Jin’s sweet gesture toward a fan is swooning ARMYs’ hearts!

That's so sweet of him!!!

Getting to meet your favorite artist up close is already something any fan would dream of. But when your bias put a flower wreath on your head, it’s hard to keep your cool.

A fan sign event for BTS was held in April 21. Their fan sign event strictly restricts any form of head bands to be worn on members’ head. When a fan tried to give Jin her flower wreath, Jin replied “I tried to wear one of these a few minutes ago, but they wouldn’t let me” with a sad face. The fan said “Really? Okay. You’re my bias so I really wanted to see you.”

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

As soon as Jin heard that he was her bias, he put the wreath she had given him on her head! His sweet and instant reaction made many ARMYs envious of the lucky fan.

She then wrote “This was the best moment of my life! When he heard that he was my bias, he put the wreath on my head right away. Look how cute his face is when he said bye (crying emoji)”

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

What would you do if you could go to a fan sign event? Let us know in the comments below!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

