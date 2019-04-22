How BTS JIN Reacted When a Fan Said He was Her Bias

Jin’s sweet gesture toward a fan is swooning ARMYs’ hearts!

That's so sweet of him!!!

Getting to meet your favorite artist up close is already something any fan would dream of. But when your bias put a flower wreath on your head, it’s hard to keep your cool.

A fan sign event for BTS was held in April 21. Their fan sign event strictly restricts any form of head bands to be worn on members’ head. When a fan tried to give Jin her flower wreath, Jin replied “I tried to wear one of these a few minutes ago, but they wouldn’t let me” with a sad face. The fan said “Really? Okay. You’re my bias so I really wanted to see you.”

As soon as Jin heard that he was her bias, he put the wreath she had given him on her head! His sweet and instant reaction made many ARMYs envious of the lucky fan.

She then wrote “This was the best moment of my life! When he heard that he was my bias, he put the wreath on my head right away. Look how cute his face is when he said bye (crying emoji)”

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

