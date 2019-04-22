When SUGA's "Absurd" Wish Made Everyone Fall in Silence Back in 2014

It’s hard to imagine that the worldwide heartthrob BTS once had a time in their life that they wouldn’t even dare dream of winning a ‘Daesang’.

Look at Jungkook, he was a kid!

As BTS is continuing to set record after record in various music charts, and even Guinness world records, fans are reminiscing the time when the boys wouldn't even dare dream of the things they are doing right now.

Here is a clip from BTS Kkul (honey) FM, celebrating their first birthday as BTS on June 12th, 2014. They blow out the candle and make a wish. J-hope’s wish was to have their own concert, which RM jokingly said “With no audience? Just us?”. Jungkook (btw looks so young and childlike in this video) shyly says that he wished to win 1st place in music programs.

In their 2nd birthday Kkul FM, they asked themselves again what they wished for. While the other boys all had small, personal dreams like learning all the martial arts (Jungkook), being on a cooking program (Jin), and becoming a radio DJ (SUGA), J-hope asked for something much more bigger.

When he said that he wished for a ‘Daesang’, which is a grand prize given to the best K-pop artist of the year, the rest of the members suddenly fall in silence because of the absurdity of the very thought that they would be able to win the prize.

SUGA: He’s too hyped up today.

SUGA also wished that he would once like to perform on a larger stage, giving Seoul Olympic Stadium as an example, which has a capacity of about 40,000 to 45,000. He then admitted that it was embarrassing even as a joke since it is such a big dream even to wish for.

Well, dreams do come true for BTS, even though some were meant as a joke.

They earned their first Daesang in 2016, followed by many more over the years.

The number of ARMYs grew and grew, and finally, they actually had a concert in the Seoul Olympic Stadium for their world tour Love Yourself.

They’ve been to the Grammys,

Billboard,

and so many American talk shows.

So much more lies ahead of BTS, and ARMYs will always be there for them.

What is your most memorable moment as an ARMY? Please let us know down in the comments, and click below to see more of our latest K-pop news!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:

The Dance Move That Scared V of BTS The Most

