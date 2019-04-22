1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

When SUGA's "Absurd" Wish Made Everyone Fall in Silence Back in 2014

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube

It’s hard to imagine that the worldwide heartthrob BTS once had a time in their life that they wouldn’t even dare dream of winning a ‘Daesang’.

Look at Jungkook, he was a kid!

As BTS is continuing to set record after record in various music charts, and even Guinness world records, fans are reminiscing the time when the boys wouldn't even dare dream of the things they are doing right now.

Here is a clip from BTS Kkul (honey) FM, celebrating their first birthday as BTS on June 12th, 2014. They blow out the candle and make a wish. J-hope’s wish was to have their own concert, which RM jokingly said “With no audience? Just us?”. Jungkook (btw looks so young and childlike in this video) shyly says that he wished to win 1st place in music programs.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube

In their 2nd birthday Kkul FM, they asked themselves again what they wished for. While the other boys all had small, personal dreams like learning all the martial arts (Jungkook), being on a cooking program (Jin), and becoming a radio DJ (SUGA), J-hope asked for something much more bigger.

When he said that he wished for a ‘Daesang’, which is a grand prize given to the best K-pop artist of the year, the rest of the members suddenly fall in silence because of the absurdity of the very thought that they would be able to win the prize.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube

SUGA: He’s too hyped up today.

SUGA also wished that he would once like to perform on a larger stage, giving Seoul Olympic Stadium as an example, which has a capacity of about 40,000 to 45,000. He then admitted that it was embarrassing even as a joke since it is such a big dream even to wish for.

Well, dreams do come true for BTS, even though some were meant as a joke.

They earned their first Daesang in 2016, followed by many more over the years.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The number of ARMYs grew and grew, and finally, they actually had a concert in the Seoul Olympic Stadium for their world tour Love Yourself.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

They’ve been to the Grammys,

Photo from Grammy website

Photo from Grammy website

Billboard,

Photo from Billboard website

Photo from Billboard website

and so many American talk shows.

Photo from TheEllenShow Youtube

Photo from TheEllenShow Youtube

So much more lies ahead of BTS, and ARMYs will always be there for them.

What is your most memorable moment as an ARMY? Please let us know down in the comments, and click below to see more of our latest K-pop news!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
The Dance Move That Scared V of BTS The Most

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT