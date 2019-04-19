1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

A Completely New Side of TWICE Shown in Newly Dropped Choreography Teaser

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JYP Entertainment Youtube screenshot

Photo from JYP Entertainment Youtube screenshot

Seems like TWICE is going for a whole different look and it seems to be working for them quite well!

TWICE in all-black outfits? Yas please!!!

TWICE released a new choreography teaser with a snippet from the song FANCY. Unlike TWICE’s usual concept which was bright, energetic and cute, this time they pulled off a much more matured, sexy look wearing black outfits from head to toe.

In the last part of the video teaser, TWICE is wearing colorful outfits slightly giving off a disco vibe. The video ends with a very short shout going "Fancy!" in a fierce voice.

GIF from JYP Entertainment Youtube

GIF from JYP Entertainment Youtube

Fans are going wild over the completely new side of TWICE. TWICE is also scheduled to have a world tour starting in May 25 in Seoul, visiting 9 different cities including Singapore, LA, Mexico City, and many more.

Their new album FANCY YOU consists of 6 tracks and will be released in April 22.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
TWICE Release Teasers for their New Album 'Fancy'  

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT