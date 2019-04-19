1 읽는 중

BTS Sets 3 Guinness World Record Titles with Boy With Luv M/V!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On 15th, the English Guinness World Records officially announced from their website that BTS’s title song Boy With Luv from the new album Map of the Soul: Persona has earned 3 world records. They also shared this news through their social media account on 18th.

BTS continues to make new history!

Guinness World Record announced that the Boy With Luv M/V debuted with 74.6 million views in the first 24 hours, achieving Guinness World Records titles for ‘Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours’, ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours’ and ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group’.

Photo from SNL Twitter

Photo from SNL Twitter

They also said “The group continue to wow international audiences with two sell-out performances at London's O2 arena, a sold-out show at Citi Field stadium in New York City last October and an appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live.”, and that “Other impressive accolades achieved by the group, whose international fanbase has grown rapidly in recent years spreading via social media, include becoming the first K-pop act to reach No.1 on the US albums chart and the most Twitter engagements (average retweets).”.

BTS has recently released their new album Map of the Soul: Persona globally on 12th and performed their first comeback stage on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. In just one week since the release, they have sold over 2,130,000 copies worldwide, strengthening their position as the No.1 K-pop artist.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

