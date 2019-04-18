Blackpink’s Opening Act in LA Is a Grand Success

On 17th, 8 p.m. the opening performance of ‘Blackpink World Tour 2019 with Kia’ met its grand success. Audiences filled up all the way to the third floor. Even Harry Styles was among the crowd. (Check out our other article here to get more deets on Harry Styles visiting Blackpink’s concert!)

After the show, Blackpink commented along with footage of their performance, “Thank you LA for the amazing night. We loved every moment in this angelic city and tonight was such a blessing!! We love you LA”

Blackpink is now scheduled to perform 29 shows at 22 cities. Each show is held in an arena with over 10,000 seats. Will you be one of the lucky 10,000? Earn a chance to follow them on their tour here!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com