1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Jimin Being Sexy & Cute during the SNL performance

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Being sexy and cute on the same day is a difficult feat to accomplish. One might even say impossible. But certainly not for BTS’s Jimin. On April 13th, during the SNL performance of BTS, Jimin’s fans could not easily let go of how Jimin accentuated both charms at once.

Is there anything that he can't do?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

During his first performance, Jimin wore a black suit and tie and danced seamlessly to BTS’s new single, Boy with Luv.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This one move was enough to make many fans swoon.

In the second performance, Mic Drop, he changed to a red bomber jacket. Many fans fawned over this clip grooving to the upbeat rhythm.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Please let us know in the comments what your favorite moment of BTS was during the SNL performance!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT