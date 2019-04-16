1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How To Get Rosé’s Coachella look Everyday

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

If you thought the era of girl and boy groups were over since the Spice girl’s and NSYNC’s demise of popularity in the early 2000s, think again. This weekend marked a historic surge of K-pop girl and boy groups with BTS performing live on SNL and Blackpink performing in Coachella. Performing at Coachella is usually marked as one of the decorated moments in a musician’s career. It was even more honorable for Blackpink since they were the first female K-pop group to perform at that prestigious stage.

If you could be Rose, then why not be Rose?

Of course, each and every member looked flawless during the hour performance. Many especially applauded Blackpink’s member, Rosé and her flawless appearance on stage.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And even though her sequined stage attire might not be best for everyday wear, we can do our best to duplicate the look in a way that’s more suitable to you.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Here’s how:
Rosé’s looks are signified with a sequined black mini dress, chunky black belt, and a crystal choker.

Pair a mini black dress with a crystal choker, and this might be the perfect look for you for the upcoming summer!

this dress is a different texture from Rosé’s stage dress, but the soft velveteen material of the dress is suitable for everyday wear and will accentuate your sexiness to the max!

Photo from BINY MALL

Photo from BINY MALL

If you can’t lose the sequins and the lacy flare of the Rosé’s dress, this is a perfect option for you!
It has a sequined top and a tulle skirt, giving you the glam that Rosé so perfectly demonstrated on stage.

Photo from BINY MALL

Photo from BINY MALL

The babydoll silhouette of this dress will bring forth your youthfulness. Of course, if you want to accentuate your curves you can always pair with a chunky belt like Rosé did with her outfit.

From Pin Studio

From Pin Studio

Here’s an option for a choker that could serve as a point accessory on top of a simple black dress!
Rosé’s on-point look would not be complete without her dazzling choker!
Although we cannot always afford to wear an extravagant crystal-covered choker in real life, financially and socially, we can still do our best to look like a million bucks.

Photo from Kitsch Island

Photo from Kitsch Island

Photo from Some Day Store

Photo from Some Day Store

These chokers are a much more downplayed version of Rosé’s and thus much wearable for daily events. Chokers serve as a point accessory and have the effect of visually elongating the neck and accentuating your V-line.

Chunky belts are easy to find but here’s an example.

Photo from LAP

Photo from LAP

If you want to be more discrete about your love for Rosé, try with this chunky wide corset belt. It is not as flamboyant as Rosé’s stage attire, but it will serve the same purpose of cinching the waist and giving a focal point to the entire outfit.

Now everybody, happy Rosé!

By Yeonseung Kim and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT