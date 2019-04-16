1 읽는 중

BTS Scores Their Third No.1 On The Billboard 200 Chart

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Billboard Twitter

According to Billboard's official tweet, BTS's latest release Map of the Soul: Persona is bound to score No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Congratulations BTS! You've earned it!

This will be the third time BTS earns No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Last year, they scored No.1 with Love Yourself: Tear on May and with Love Yourself: Answer in September, which makes BTS write yet another page on the K-pop history.

GIF from online community

Billboard wasn't supposed to be revealed until next week, but the gap between the first place winner and the runner up was so big, billboard exceptionally just tweeted their victory beforehand. Billboard reported, "Industry forecasters suggest the set, which was released on April 12, could earn between 200,000 and 225,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 18".

The chart in which BTS scores No.1 will be revealed on Sunday, April 21.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

