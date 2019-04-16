1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Fans Discover Familiar Dance Moves from ‘Boy With Luv’ MV

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

Photo from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

BTS's recently released music video Boy With Luv is bringing back great memories for Armys. Fans are on the lookout for more Easter eggs in the Boy With Luv music video. Some of you might have already noticed the familiar dance moves. The choreography for Boy With Luv consists of different dance moves from other BTS songs. Let's see how many of the following dance moves you have already noticed.

How many did you already know?

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;FIRE&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;FIRE&#39; M/V

1. FIRE shrug
Remember JungKook’s cute shrug from the FIRE music video? Now we have Jimin’s version! Who do you think pulled it of better? Hard to decide right?

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from FIRE Dance Practice Video

GIF from FIRE Dance Practice Video

2. FIRE twist
Another FIRE reference!

Photo from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

Photo from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Blood Sweat & Tears&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Blood Sweat & Tears&#39; M/V

3. Blood, Sweat, & Tears
The dance move from Blood, Sweat, & Tears! Although the dance move doesn't exactly look the same, it does remind us of the signature dance from FIRE.

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Boyz With Fun&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Boyz With Fun&#39; M/V

4. Boyz With Fun 
Boy With Luv? Boyz With Fun! Look how well all the boys have matured.

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;DNA&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;DNA&#39; M/V

5. DNA
Jumping on the sofa! But have you noticed that SUGA is missing from the Boy With Luv music video? Hmm, where could he be?

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Go Go&#39; performance

GIF from &#39;Go Go&#39; performance

6. Go Go
Remember V's cute human domino choreography from Go Go? BTS is well known for their powerful and sexy choreography, but they sure know how to pull of a cute one too!

GIF fromSNL Youtube

GIF fromSNL Youtube

GIF from &#39;Just One Day&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Just One Day&#39; M/V

7. Just One Day 
This isn't from the music video, but Jin brought back good memories from Just One Day during a performance on SNL 

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Boy With Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Boy In Luv&#39; M/V

GIF from &#39;Boy In Luv&#39; M/V

8. Boy In Luv 
Last but definitely not least, the legendary spin from the Boy In Luv! Who would have guessed that the boys would use this same dance 5 years later?

So how well have you done finding all the dance moves?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT