Fans Discover Familiar Dance Moves from ‘Boy With Luv’ MV

BTS's recently released music video Boy With Luv is bringing back great memories for Armys. Fans are on the lookout for more Easter eggs in the Boy With Luv music video. Some of you might have already noticed the familiar dance moves. The choreography for Boy With Luv consists of different dance moves from other BTS songs. Let's see how many of the following dance moves you have already noticed.

How many did you already know?

1. FIRE shrug

Remember JungKook’s cute shrug from the FIRE music video? Now we have Jimin’s version! Who do you think pulled it of better? Hard to decide right?

2. FIRE twist

Another FIRE reference!

3. Blood, Sweat, & Tears

The dance move from Blood, Sweat, & Tears! Although the dance move doesn't exactly look the same, it does remind us of the signature dance from FIRE.

4. Boyz With Fun

Boy With Luv? Boyz With Fun! Look how well all the boys have matured.

5. DNA

Jumping on the sofa! But have you noticed that SUGA is missing from the Boy With Luv music video? Hmm, where could he be?

6. Go Go

Remember V's cute human domino choreography from Go Go? BTS is well known for their powerful and sexy choreography, but they sure know how to pull of a cute one too!

7. Just One Day

This isn't from the music video, but Jin brought back good memories from Just One Day during a performance on SNL

8. Boy In Luv

Last but definitely not least, the legendary spin from the Boy In Luv! Who would have guessed that the boys would use this same dance 5 years later?

So how well have you done finding all the dance moves?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com