1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How HALSEY Expressed Her Feelings About The Collaboration With BTS

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Halsey&#39;s Instagram

Photo from Halsey&#39;s Instagram

Halsey commented on her collaboration with BTS Boy With Luv through her Instagram account 1 hour after the song had been released.

She said “dream” and “historic opportunity”.

Halsey wrote, “I went all the way to Korea to make this dream a reality! for years these guys have impressed me. They have always been so creative and so concise. But this time they impressed me by how welcomed and at home, I felt working on this collab. They are truly great artists and even better friends.”

On April 12th, Halsey has also tweeted “I’m so glad to see everyone excited + talking about #BoyWithLuv! all your ???s will be answered when it’s here! ARMY thank you for embracing this collab + remember your boys love you + always want to make you happy. And as for my crew I can’t wait for you to see this side of me!”.

What’s more surprising is that Halsey has mentioned that her collaboration with BTS “has been a historic opportunity and we’ve had a blast.”. Fans commented “ARMY LEGENDS GET READY TO MAKE HISTORY” “HALSEY MY QUEEN. THANK YOU FOR GIVING OUR BOYS THE OPPORTUNITY TOO i’ve been waiting for you guys to collaborate for so long. I’m hella excited to hear it!”, welcoming and anticipation for the collaboration of the two artists.

Right after BTS’s new song was released, Halsey wrote “my pink dream with my pink friends / this is: #BoyWithLuv / this is history! @bts_bighit”.

Halsey retweeted a BTS fan’s tweet “The audio version is so good with more Halsey in it not gonna lie and the chorus is addicting from first listen”, and she tweeted back “Thank you! The chorus is soooo addicting! It was stuck in my head for weeks after I left the studio! #boywithluv”.

GIF from Boy With Luv M/V

GIF from Boy With Luv M/V

Fans cheered with joy when Halsey and Jimin showed off a couple dance in the newly released music video of Boy With Luv which was released on 6 pm, April 12th.

Halsey is an American superstar singer-songwriter who rose to stardom after selling 1 million copies of her debut album Badland in 2015, hitting No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Soon after she scored No.1 on the same chart with her 2nd album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT