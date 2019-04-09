RED VELVET's BAD BOY Reaches 200 Million View Milestone On YouTube

K-pop girl group, Red Velvet now owns a music video with 200 million views for the first time in 5 years since their debut in 2014.

Let's get to 300 million views!

On the 6th, SM Entertainment announced that the music video of the group's Bad Boy has reached 200 million view milestone on YouTube.

At this point in time, Red Velvet possesses 1 music video with 200 million views and 5 music videos with 100 million views.

Bay Boy swept iTunes chart in 16 cities immediately after its release as well as being selected by critics as the best K-pop music of 2018 among 20 handpicked K-pop songs. Furthermore, the track was also on the list of "5 songs that can get anyone excited about K-pop" made by Tamar Herman, a Billboard K-pop columnist.

Red Velvet recently finished their first North American tour with success, proving their international love and support.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com