JUNGKOOK Sends Food Trucks to Friend YEO JIN GOO??

Photo from Twitter, Instagram

BTS Jeon Jungkook and Korean actor Yeo Jin Goo proved their friendship to each other once again.

From JK to JG, how cute!! I wish I could go there!

Around lunchtime on April 8th, Jin Goo uploaded a bunch of pictures on a post on his personal Instagram account.

The pictures show him standing in front of a brightly decorated food truck with huge stuffed bears sticking out of the passenger's window, another "Aloha Pizza" food truck, along with pictures of a sticker, coffee, and poster.

The caption reads "JK is cheering for JG too!!! #JKJG #ThanksForComingAllThisWay #GoosGram
(In Korean, Jungkook and Jin Goo have the same initials, but in English, they spell their names differently, with a K and G.)

The top banner on both trucks read, "To JG (Yeo Jin Goo) from JK (Jeon Jungkook). Coffee (or Pizza) Shop next to 'Hotel Deluna' Open."

The poster standing next to the first truck reads, "There's never been a drama like this before. Is this loco, is this visual a video shoot? 'Hwaiting' to the cast and staff in Hotel Deluna, more fun than visuals!

Photo from Instagram

From BTS Jungkook
Yeo Jin Goo's friend"

Photo from Instagram

The second poster reads, "Wow, I must go there!
Q. What is the reason for the spirits going to that hotel?
A. Because the manager is super hot!!!

Hotel Deluna's manager"

Photo from Instagram

The sticker, which is stuck on the cup holders for the take-out coffee cups, say

"I'll be cheering for Hotel Deluna.
Jin Goo's friend Jungkook."

Fans of both boys loved seeing their sweet relationship, from Jungkook sending the large presents, and Jin Goo showing off his friendship for the world to see on Instagram. Netizens left comments like, "Those two are so cute," "JK to JG, so cool," and "Such random friends kkkk interesting."

Jin Goo has even mentioned his friendship with Jungkook in previous interviews. We look forward to seeing more from both boys!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

