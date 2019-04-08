1 읽는 중

BTS's JIMIN Donates 100 Million KRW To Schools In His Hometown

Photo from online community

BTS's Jimin has recently made a donation of 100 million KRW in total to Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education.

He deserves more love!

Including Busan High School of Arts, which is Jimin's alma mater, the 23 year old star has made a financial contribution that amounts to 100 million KRW, which is equivalent to 100 thousand in U.S dollars to schools in Busan, where he grew up in.

The fact that this isn't his first time donating to his alma mater makes fans find it even more gratifying. The world-famous act's good deed is probably one of the reasons why he is widely loved and is able to maintain his immense popularity both in and out of the country.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

